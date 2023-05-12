Africa Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $21.9 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $1.98. A year ago, they were trading at $1.87.

