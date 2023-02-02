Kimball International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) _ Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $182.9 million in the period.

Kimball International expects full-year revenue in the range of $720 million to $740 million.

