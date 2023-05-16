CTI BioPharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) on Monday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $24.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.3 million.

