Expedia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported a loss of $145 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The online travel company posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.69 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPE