Comfort Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Wednesday reported net income of $57.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.51 per share.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period.

