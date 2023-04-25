Juniper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $85.4 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The computer network equipment maker posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

