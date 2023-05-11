Abeona Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents.

The company’s shares closed at $3.20. A year ago, they were trading at $4.

