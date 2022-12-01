Smartsheet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $40.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform posted revenue of $199.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $193.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Smartsheet said it expects revenue in the range of $205 million to $207 million.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 31 cents per share to a loss of 30 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $760 million to $762 million.

