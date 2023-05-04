Shell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $8.71 billion.

The London-based company said it had profit of $2.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $89.02 billion in the period.

