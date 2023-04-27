PennyMac: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Thursday reported profit of $30.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had net income of 57 cents.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $302.9 million in the period.

