Silgan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $72 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Silgan expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 95 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLGN