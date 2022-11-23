Banco Macro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $65.6 million.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $603.2 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

Banco Macro shares have decreased 5.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.25, a decrease of 6.5% in the last 12 months.

