Chesapeake Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.39 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $9.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.87 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $3.37 billion in the period.

