Ceragon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Monday reported earnings of $2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin, Israel-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The provider of wireless backhaul services posted revenue of $83.4 million in the period.

Ceragon expects full-year revenue in the range of $325 million to $345 million.

