MV Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — MV Oil Trust (MVO) on Thursday reported profit of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.

The oil and gas statutory trust posted revenue of $5.2 million in the period.

