May 22, 2023 GMT
Remark Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) on Monday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents.
The global digital media company posted revenue of $826,000 in the period.
