    Kinross Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 9, 2023 GMT

    TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $90.2 million.

    On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

    The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

    The gold mining company posted revenue of $929.3 million in the period.

