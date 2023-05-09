May 9, 2023 GMT
Kinross Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $90.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.
The gold mining company posted revenue of $929.3 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KGC