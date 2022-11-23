Ingles: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $70.2 million.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $3.69 per share.

The grocer posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $272.8 million, or $14.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.68 billion.

