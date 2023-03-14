Seritage Growth Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $92.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.62.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $22.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $73.9 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $107.1 million.

_____

