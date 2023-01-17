Destiny Media: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSNY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $258,000.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The distributor of secured pre-release music and video posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSNY