Gap: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gap Inc. (GPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $273 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $4.24 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.33 billion.

