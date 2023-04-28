Sisecam Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Sisecam Resources LP (SIRE) on Friday reported profit of $19.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 99 cents.

The trona ore mining company posted revenue of $207.1 million in the period.

_____

