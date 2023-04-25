AP NEWS
    Western New England Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 25, 2023 GMT

    WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.3 million in its first quarter.

    The Westfield, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 24 cents per share.

    The bank holding company posted revenue of $26.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.5 million, which missed Street forecasts.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WNEB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WNEB

