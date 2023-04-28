Gentex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $97.6 million.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $550.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $544 million.

