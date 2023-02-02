Ferrari: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) _ Ferrari NV (RACE) on Thursday reported net income of $225.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Maranello, Italy-based company said it had net income of $1.24.

The luxury sports car maker posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period.

Ferrari expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.13 to $6.33 per share.

