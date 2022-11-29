Cerence: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $230.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $5.84. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $58.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $310.8 million, or $7.93 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $327.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRNC