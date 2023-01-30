Penns Woods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) _ Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Monday reported net income of $4.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Williamsport, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.4 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $66.5 million.

