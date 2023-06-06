AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Intellipharmaceutics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    June 6, 2023 GMT

    TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (IPCIF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $875,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

    The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

    The extended-release drug developer posted revenue of $46,700 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47,000.

    For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.9 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $657,000.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPCIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPCIF

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.