Quad/Graphics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sussex, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The printing company posted revenue of $766.5 million in the period.

