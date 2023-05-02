May 2, 2023 GMT
Quad/Graphics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Sussex, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.
The printing company posted revenue of $766.5 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QUAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QUAD