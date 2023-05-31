Descartes Systems: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported profit of $29.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The logistics provider posted revenue of $136.6 million in the period.

