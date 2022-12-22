CarMax: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $37.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $6.51 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.24 billion.

