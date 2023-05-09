Latham Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The swimming pool maker posted revenue of $137.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.5 million.

Latham Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $565 million to $615 million.

