Tandy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF) on Tuesday reported net income of $664,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ft Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The leather goods retailer posted revenue of $20.4 million in the period.

