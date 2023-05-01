CF: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $560 million.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

CF shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased roughly 9%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $71.95, a fall of 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CF