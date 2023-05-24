American Eagle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $18.5 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

American Eagle shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.07, dropping slightly in the last 12 months.

