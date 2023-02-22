Glaukos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $71.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $99.2 million, or $2.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $282.9 million.

Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $290 million to $295 million.

