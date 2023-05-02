Pfizer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.54 billion.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $18.28 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.96 billion.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $67 billion to $71 billion.

