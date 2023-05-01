May 1, 2023 GMT
CNA Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported net income of $297 million in its first quarter.
The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.19 per share.
The insurance holding company posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.78 billion.
