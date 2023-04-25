GE HealthCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Tuesday reported net income of $372 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period.

GE HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEHC