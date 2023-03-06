Anika: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Monday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $39.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.9 million, or $1.02 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $156.2 million.

Anika expects full-year revenue in the range of $158 million to $163 million.

Anika shares have dropped 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.87, a decrease of 7% in the last 12 months.

