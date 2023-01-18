Alcoa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Alcoa Corp. (AA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $374 million in its fourth quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of $2.12 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company posted revenue of $2.66 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $102 million, or 57 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $12.45 billion.

Alcoa shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has decreased 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.44, a drop of 11% in the last 12 months.

