PagerDuty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $103.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 11 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $103.5 million to $105.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 65 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $425 million to $430 million.

