IRadimed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.4 million in its first quarter.

The Winter Springs, Florida-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 30 cents per share.

The maker of IV devices that can be used in MRI machines posted revenue of $15.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, iRadimed expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $15.6 million to $15.8 million for the fiscal second quarter.

IRadimed expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.26 to $1.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $62 million to $63.5 million.

