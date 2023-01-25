MarketAxess: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $59.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.58.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $177.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $250.2 million, or $6.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $718.3 million.

