Ennis: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — Ennis Inc. (EBF) on Monday reported profit of $12.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Midlothian, Texas-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 30 cents per share.

The clothing and label maker posted revenue of $102.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47.3 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $431.8 million.

