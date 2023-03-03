Kala Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) on Friday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $7.97.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $44.8 million, or $29.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.9 million.

