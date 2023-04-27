Visteon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $34 million.

The Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $967 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $949.5 million.

Visteon expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.95 billion to $4.15 billion.

