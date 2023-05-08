Durect: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Durect Corp. (DRRX) on Monday reported a loss of $12 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

