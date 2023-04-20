Watsco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Thursday reported earnings of $110.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.83.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period.

