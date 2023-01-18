Pinnacle Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $137.8 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of $1.76 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $533.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $401.8 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $423.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $560.7 million, or $7.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.55 billion.

